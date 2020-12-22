Northeast Corridor service resumes after person struck, killed on tracks

A section of the Northeast Corridor came to a halt Tuesday morning commute after a person was struck and killed by an NJ Transit train near the Edison station.

The individual was struck around 7:20 a.m. by NJ Transit train No. 3920 carrying approximately 100 passengers and crew, according to spokesman Jim Smith. No one on board was injured.

Service was restored in both directions at of 9:35 a.m. with 45 minute delays. Eastbound service will bypass New Brunswick, Edison and Metuchen stations. Riders can access those stations by changing trains at Metropark heading westbound.

NJ Transit rail tickets/passes will continue to be cross honored with PATH at Newark Penn Station and 33rd Street.

Amtrak service also resumed with some delays.

Smith said the identity, age and gender of the individual struck and why they were on the tracks was under investigation.

The train had left Trenton at 6:47 and was due to arrive at New York Penn Station at 7:58 a.m.

