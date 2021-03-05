No, NJ does NOT need a Bruce Springsteen Day (Opinion)

There could be an official Bruce Springsteen Day established in New Jersey by the state legislature. Assemblywoman Valerie Vainieri Huttle, Assemblywoman Joann Downey and Assemblyman Eric Houghtaling are sponsors of a joint resolution that would recognize the rocker’s birthday, September 23, as Bruce Springsteen Day. All would be asked to observe this day each year with “appropriate activities and programs.”

You know, legislation is tweaked all the time in Trenton. So if you want my opinion on this matter, I took the liberty of slightly changing the actual language of joint resolution no. 65 to read as follows...

Whereas, Bruce Frederick Joseph Springsteen was born in Long Branch, New Jersey on September 23, 1949 and was raised in Freehold, New Jersey by his working class family; and

Whereas, Bruce Springsteen’s love of rock and roll music began by watching Elvis Presley on “The Ed Sullivan Show” in 1956 and was reaffirmed by The Beatles’ appearance on the same program in 1964; and

Whereas, In the late sixties and early seventies, Bruce Springsteen honed his skills as a songwriter and performer by touring with bands based in New Jersey, including the Castiles and Steel Mill, and met several future members of the E Street Band through his associations with these groups; and

Whereas, Bruce Springsteen’s numerous appearances at venues such as the Stone Pony and the Upstage Club helped establish Asbury Park, New Jersey as a hub for musicians;

Whereas, the state legislature doesn’t want to take the time to do the hard work and heavy lifting of actually solving the state’s real problems;

Whereas, those real problems include outrageous property taxes and an untenable state pension system;

Whereas, establishing a Bruce Springsteen Day is just the kind of nonsense politicians like to waste time on to avoid solving those real problems; Be It Resolved by the Senate and General Assembly of the State of New Jersey: 1. September 23 of each year shall be designated as “Bruce Springsteen Day” in the State of New Jersey in recognition of the many accomplishments of Bruce Springsteen and his contributions to this State.

Keep in mind, I love Springsteen’s music so this is coming from a fan. Even a fan can see this is just silliness. Add Bruce Springsteen Day to the long list of ridiculous made up holidays like National Spicy Guacamole Day, National Answer The Phone Like Buddy The Elf Day and National Chucky The Notorious Killer Doll Day.

If you’d like to see the real bill without my opinionated sarcasm you’ll find it here.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.