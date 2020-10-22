No arrests in shooting of 2 Trenton brothers

TRENTON ��� An investigation into the shooting death of two brothers inside their home on Tuesday night continued with no arrests.

Shots were fired from the street at the second floor of the house on the 200 block of Mulberry Street in Trenton around 10:30 p.m., killing Johnny Perez, 8, and Gustavo Perez, 16, according to Mercer County Prosecutor's Office spokeswoman Casey DeBlasio.

Mayor Reed Gusciora and Police Director Sheilah Coley on Wednesday morning said at least six shots were fired at the house, with bullets hitting Johnny in the neck and Gustavo in the chest. Another sibling and their mother were also in the house, according to Coley.

Gov. Phil Murphy offered condolences to the Perez family during his news briefing on Thursday and echoed Coley and Gusciora's message urging anyone with information to come forward to the prosecutor's office at 609-989-6406 or the Trenton Police Department's anonymous tipline at 609-989-3663.

DeBlasio could not confirm Murphy's statement that the shots were fired at the house from a moving car. She said investigators have not established whether the gunman was on foot, in a car or on a bicycle.

A GoFundMe page was created to help the family with funeral expenses.

Antonio Perez, the boys' older brother, told CBS Philly that “I lost my two little brothers over some stupid war that's going on out here.” He also said that their deaths may be “karma” because he “hurt a lot of people” but did not elaborate.

Gusciora rescheduled his virtual state of the city address originally planned for Thursday evening until Nov. 5 out of respect to the Perez family.

House in Trenton where brothers age 8 and 16 were fatally shot (Dennis Symons, MidJersey.news)

