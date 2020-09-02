Robert Edward Forchion Jr., otherwise known as NJWeedman, is running for Congress in the 12th District — and he is furious.

He has run for office several times over the past few years, and always under the "Legalize Marijuana Party." This year his name appears on the ballot with no slogan.

The Democrats and Republicans have their party names next to the candidates and independent candidates have their slogans next to theirs. Next to Weedman's name this year is the phrase "no slogan chosen." He thinks that it was done deliberately to keep him from getting votes since a legalize-marijuana referendum will be on the ballot this year as well. Ed feels he would have gotten thousands of additional votes, if his usual slogan were next to his name this year.

He says he plans on filing a lawsuit against the state Department of Elections in order to change the ballots and represent his candidacy properly. Ed and I are friends and I disagree with him on a lot of issues, but I would vote for him, like I voted for President Donald Trump (BTW, Ed hates Trump).

The reason to vote for people like Weedman: He's not a part of the political swamp, either in Trenton or Washington. The incumbent holding that congressional seat is Bonnie Watson Coleman, who is 75 years old and graduated from the Trenton swamp to the DC swamp back in 2014. The more real citizen representatives we elect, over career, bought-and-paid-for politicians, the better off we'll all be. No matter how nutty NJWeedman is!

