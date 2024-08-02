NJ’s Source Brewery celebrates anniversary with new beer flavors

Apparently someone at Source Farmhouse Brewery got it backwards: they gifted the rest of us in New Jersey something for their birthday instead of the other way around.

In honor of their fifth anniversary, they released two new beers for customers to try and they sound delicious.

BIRTHDAY CAKE - YEAR 5 🎂

@sourcebrewing via Instagram @sourcebrewing via Instagram loading...

It’s described as a decadent pastry sour ale with chocolate, vanilla, toasted coconut, & banana with 8% ABV.

This tasty pastry sour was brewed with pale barley and wheat malts along with flaked oats then fermented with a special, lactic acid producing yeast strain. Post fermentation, this culinary-inspired anniversary brew was conditioned on Ghanaian cacao nibs, toasted coconut chips, banana, and Madagascar vanilla.

@sourcebrewing via Instagram @sourcebrewing via Instagram loading...

Birthday Cake pours a golden hue into a glass and plumes with aromas of rich, dark chocolate, sweet banana, tropical coconut, and creamy vanilla. The rich, chocolately aromas are followed by waves of fruity banana and toasted coconut flavors that are met and balanced by bright and tangy lactic acidity, resulting in a subtly tart, dessert-like finish. We get notes of chocolate covered banana, yellow cake with coconut vanilla icing, banana hi-chew candies, and coconut banana cream cake covered in fudge.

@sourcebrewing via Instagram @sourcebrewing via Instagram loading...

The other new brew is 5 Around The Sun

It’s a double dry hopped triple IPA with 10% ABV, featuring the Hops Cryo Pop, Idaho 7 CGX, Citra, Mosaic, & Simcoe. This super fragrant triple IPA pours a hazy yellow color into a glass and radiates intense aromas of freshly sliced melon, juicy citrus, and ripened orchards fruits.

@sourcebrewing via Instagram @sourcebrewing via Instagram loading...

5 Around The Sun was brewed with a base of extra pale Maris Otter along with plenty of mouthfeel softening malted wheat and oats. It was hopped in the kettle with concentrated Idaho 7 CGX and Cryo Pop and then dry hopped twice with more Idaho 7 CGX, Simcoe, Mosaic, and Citra. The resulting brew drinks with a luscious medium body and delivers wave after wave of delicious hoppy aromas and flavors followed by a juicy, fruity finish. We get notes of sliced cantaloupe melon, tropical lime mist, plump apricots, overripe peaches, geraniums, sweet, dank pine, exotic passion fruit, and freshly squeezed orange juice.

@sourcebrewing via Instagram @sourcebrewing via Instagram loading...

You can try these new beers in their taproom during the following hours:

🍺 Monday: 12-7 p.m.

🍺 Tuesday: CLOSED

🍺 Wednesday: 12-8 p.m.

🍺 Thursday: 12-9 p.m.

🍺 Friday: 12-10 p.m.

🍺 Saturday: 12-10 p.m.

🍺 Sunday: 12-8 p.m.

Google Maps Google Maps loading...

You can check out Source's cozy taproom at 300 Route 34 in Colts Neck, NJ.

You can also place your online order here.

Source Farmhouse Brewery Source Farmhouse Brewery loading...

LOOK: Cool Car Features We Kind of Miss Kids these days don't know what they're missing out on! But hey, let's be real, some of those old car features were pretty awesome. Yeah, they might've been a bit risky and even tried to kill us, but they made our rides feel way cooler. Gallery Credit: Stephen Lenz

'90s Toys That Spark Instant Childhood Memories This '90s nostalgia is sure to make you feel like a kid again. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

Things You'd Find in Every 90s Home Back in the Day The tell-tale signs of a home in the '90s. Gallery Credit: Danielle Kootman

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.