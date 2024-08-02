NJ’s Source Brewery celebrates anniversary with new beer flavors
Apparently someone at Source Farmhouse Brewery got it backwards: they gifted the rest of us in New Jersey something for their birthday instead of the other way around.
In honor of their fifth anniversary, they released two new beers for customers to try and they sound delicious.
BIRTHDAY CAKE - YEAR 5 🎂
It’s described as a decadent pastry sour ale with chocolate, vanilla, toasted coconut, & banana with 8% ABV.
This tasty pastry sour was brewed with pale barley and wheat malts along with flaked oats then fermented with a special, lactic acid producing yeast strain.
Post fermentation, this culinary-inspired anniversary brew was conditioned on Ghanaian cacao nibs, toasted coconut chips, banana, and Madagascar vanilla.
Birthday Cake pours a golden hue into a glass and plumes with aromas of rich, dark chocolate, sweet banana, tropical coconut, and creamy vanilla.
The rich, chocolately aromas are followed by waves of fruity banana and toasted coconut flavors that are met and balanced by bright and tangy lactic acidity, resulting in a subtly tart, dessert-like finish.
We get notes of chocolate covered banana, yellow cake with coconut vanilla icing, banana hi-chew candies, and coconut banana cream cake covered in fudge.
The other new brew is 5 Around The Sun
It’s a double dry hopped triple IPA with 10% ABV, featuring the Hops Cryo Pop, Idaho 7 CGX, Citra, Mosaic, & Simcoe.
This super fragrant triple IPA pours a hazy yellow color into a glass and radiates intense aromas of freshly sliced melon, juicy citrus, and ripened orchards fruits.
5 Around The Sun was brewed with a base of extra pale Maris Otter along with plenty of mouthfeel softening malted wheat and oats. It was hopped in the kettle with concentrated Idaho 7 CGX and Cryo Pop and then dry hopped twice with more Idaho 7 CGX, Simcoe, Mosaic, and Citra.
The resulting brew drinks with a luscious medium body and delivers wave after wave of delicious hoppy aromas and flavors followed by a juicy, fruity finish.
We get notes of sliced cantaloupe melon, tropical lime mist, plump apricots, overripe peaches, geraniums, sweet, dank pine, exotic passion fruit, and freshly squeezed orange juice.
You can try these new beers in their taproom during the following hours:
🍺 Monday: 12-7 p.m.
🍺 Tuesday: CLOSED
🍺 Wednesday: 12-8 p.m.
🍺 Thursday: 12-9 p.m.
🍺 Friday: 12-10 p.m.
🍺 Saturday: 12-10 p.m.
🍺 Sunday: 12-8 p.m.
You can check out Source's cozy taproom at 300 Route 34 in Colts Neck, NJ.
You can also place your online order here.
