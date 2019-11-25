If you hunt for good prices, and not just race to get to the checkout line, you can feed a table of 10 for under $50 in New Jersey this Thanksgiving.

Using the 2019 survey from the American Farm Bureau Federation, which annually examines the national average cost of a classic Thanksgiving meal for 10 people, we traveled to a few Ocean County grocery stores to see how New Jersey's prices compare.

The final tally, including several Thanksgiving staples as well as miscellaneous items to get the recipes going — such as butter and eggs — came in at $49.44. That's slightly above the national average of $48.91.

Nearly half of New Jersey's total cost is taken up by the centerpiece of the Thanksgiving meal. A 16-pound turkey rings up at a little under $24.

Costs beyond the bird appear to be rather reasonable. Here are the most affordable prices we could spot at Aldi, ShopRite or Walmart. All prices reflect the amount of food or drink necessary to feed 10 people, with plenty for leftovers.

Pumpkin pie mix, $2.99

(2) pie shells, $2.56

14 oz. cubed stuffing, $2.50

12 oz. fresh cranberries, $1.54

3 lbs. sweet potatoes, $1.77

1 lb. relish tray (carrots & celery), .79

1 lb. green peas, .84

1/2 pint whipping cream, $2.77

1 gallon whole milk, $3.85

12 rolls, $2.49

Miscellaneous ingredients (butter, eggs, coffee, etc.), $3.50

Compared to 2018, the average nationwide cost of this year's feast increased by just 1 cent, according to the Farm Bureau. Their standard menu has not changed since 1986.

