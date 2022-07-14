NJ women avoid prison for storming Capitol on Jan. 6

A nurse and a former corrections officer who were among those who busted into the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, will not serve jail time.

Marissa Suarez, 33, of Union Beach, was a rookie corrections officer with Monmouth County when she took an "emergency holiday" to travel to the Capitol with her friend Patricia Todisco. Todisco, 33, is an emergency room nurse.

Photos show the two women inside the Capitol building and in video taken by Suarez you can hear her say to her friend, "This is what (Congress) f---ing wanted, this is what they get."

Marissa Suarez (L) and Lisa Todisco inside the Capitol during the riot on January 6 Marissa Suarez (L) and Lisa Todisco inside the Capitol during the riot on January 6 (FBI) loading...

CBS News reports both women told a judge they were sorry, and this was just a "hiccup" in lives of otherwise good behavior.

Judge Dabney L. Friedrich sentenced both woman to 36 months of probation, 60 hours of community service, and $2,500 in fines and restitution.

Suarez resigned from her corrections job after she was arrested by the FBI.

Todisco has since left New Jersey and moved to Florida, where NJ.com reports she continues to work as a nurse in a level-2 trauma hospital.

