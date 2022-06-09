Jan. 6 committee hearings are ‘like Seinfeld’ says NJ’s Jason Alexander (Opinion)
Newark, New Jersey native Jason Alexander, has a message for everyone regarding the hearings on the January 6th insurrection starting Thursday night.
The actor, best known for his role as George Costanza on ‘Seinfeld,’ is comparing the January 6th committee hearings to the classic comedy show from 1989.
How do the two compare? In a video posted on Twitter, Alexander compared the hearings to the hit show in that you can’t miss it.
'Seinfeld' was "must see TV" and Alexander says that while it's a different tone, it should be treated the same. He is insisting people watch it regardless of if you lean Democrat or Republican or “what you think you do or don’t know about the story, no matter how much you want it to just go away.”
“It won’t go away until we understand it fully. It’s the least we can do,” Alexander says in his video. “So, please gather your friends. Gather your family. Gather your community. Tell them to tune in. Any major network…It’ll be all over the airways. You can’t miss it, really. It’s kind of like ‘Seinfeld’ in that way.”
If we're being honest, I would argue the major difference is that ’Seinfeld’ was famously a “show about nothing” and this would be a show about unhinged conspiracy theorists storming the Capitol building while threatening to murder the vice president.
But I see where Alexander is coming from.
It’s important that we all sit down and get the full story of what happened that day. In a country so divided on seemingly every issue, we need to have all the facts laid out in front of us to see how we can move forward and keep something like this from ever happening again.
The hearings are set to air live in primetime on CBS, NBS, ABC, CNN, and MSNBC. The only major network that has yet to pledge to air the entirety of the hearings as they happen is Fox News.
Gee, I wonder why?
