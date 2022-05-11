NJ women arrested after gruesome Mother’s Day find of fetus in storage

WAYNE — Two women have been arrested and charged in connection with a human fetus found in a storage container in the basement of a home in Wayne over the weekend.

Nicole Tsentas, 33, from Emerson, and Amanda Walker, 36, were arrested Monday and charged with second-degree disturbing and desecrating human remains.

Just before 6 p.m. on Mother's Day, police arrived at the home in Wayne after residents discovered the remains of the fetus in a storage container in their basement, according to the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office.

Authorities learned that Tsentas had given birth in July 2020. The baby, according to Tsentas, was not moving or breathing. So, she took the newborn to her home, wrapped it in a blanket, and placed it in her closet, authorizes were told.

She then confided in Walker about the baby, officials said. Walker helped Tsentas move the fetus to the house in Wayne and placed the baby in the storage container in the basement, authorities said.

When Tsentas showed up on Sunday, May 8 asking for the container, the residents retrieved it from the basement and made the grisly discovery.

The Medical Examiner's Office took custody of the remains, and the results of an autopsy are pending.

Tsentas and Walker are scheduled to appear at Central Judicial Processing on Friday.

Anyone with additional information about the incident is asked to call the Passaic County Prosecutor's Office tip line at 1-877-370-PCPO or tips@passaiccounty.org.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

