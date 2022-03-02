NJ woman to be featured on TV cooking competition

There’s a new TV cooking competition on the Food Network honoring famed chef Julia Child and the premiere will feature a contestant from New Jersey.

The show is called “The Julia Child Challenge” and will premiere on March 14 at 8 p.m. on Food Network and Discovery +. One of the contestants is Christine Fiorentino, a resident of Hoboken and a native of Bloomfield.

According to a release:

Christine comes from a long line of talented home cooks and started helping in the kitchen at age three. The dining table is the heart of her home and the place her family connects over homemade meals. Christine started her professional life as a teacher, but after 10 years decided to follow her heart and pivot to a job in food media. She finds inspiration in Julia Child, who began her food career later in life, and identifies with Julia’s fearless spirit and interest in connecting with others through food.

On the show, eight contestants will compete to “get the chance to impress head judge Antonia Lofaso and guest judges including Molly Baz, Cliff Crooks and Brooke Williamson to win a grand prize that literally follows in Julia’s footsteps with an all-expense-paid three-month cooking course at Le Cordon Bleu.”

“Julia Child is a culinary hero to cooks everywhere — her love of food and sense of humor set the tone for this one-of-a-kind competition. From the kitchen set to Julia’s own words, the level of detail in each episode can only be described as mind-blowing,” said Courtney White, president of Food Network and Streaming Food Content.

The series will continue on Monday nights.

