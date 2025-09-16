Two days of mostly cloudy, showery, cooler weather for NJ

Welcome to the unsettled portion of the week. As a coastal storm system spins off-shore, the next 36 hours will feature clouds and raindrops around New Jersey. Rain chances Tuesday will be fairly limited - we will probably see a few showers around the southern half of the state. It will be cloudy and fairly breezy along the coast too. High temperatures will end up on the cool side of normal, in the 70s. The best chance of widespread rain from this system will come Wednesday morning, before we slowly dry out through the afternoon. Sunshine returns by lunchtime Thursday. And temperatures will warm right back up to 80+ degrees for the week's grand finale.

Get our free mobile app

Tuesday NJ weather: Spotty showers, mostly cloudy

As of Tuesday morning, a compact area of low pressure — a storm system — is meandering just off the North Carolina coast. That puts it about 200 miles south of New Jersey. Close enough to throw clouds and showers our way and make for a couple days of unsettled weather. But not enough to completely washout your plans.

We start Tuesday morning with some light raindrops over southern and coastal New Jersey. And this will be the story throughout the day — hit-or-miss, on-and-off spotty showers, mainly along the southern and eastern edges of the state. Sky cover Tuesday will be mostly cloudy to overcast.

Inland areas of the state may very well squeeze out a mainly dry and pleasant day. High temperatures will range from the lower to mid 70s, depending on just how thick the clouds are and how much rain you see.

Along the coast, a strong breeze will really get kicking by the afternoon, gusting over 20 mph. That will drive some big ocean waves, perhaps up to 6 feet. A high risk of dangerous rip currents and rough surf is posted for Tuesday. Stay out of the ocean.

The chance of spotty showers will continue Tuesday night. It will feel a bit sticky, with some humidity in the air. Overnight low temperatures will dip into the lower 60s or so.

Wednesday NJ weather: Scattered rain, cloudy and cool

Wednesday will be the cloudiest, coolest day of the week. And I think Wednesday morning will be the wettest period of this storm system as well.

Scattered rain looks to develop statewide Wednesday morning. Rainfall totals will most likely end up around a quarter-inch for most. But there is an opportunity for a downpour to push totals closer to an inch in a localized area.

By Wednesday afternoon, we should see a drying trend. However, it will remain cloudy and cool, with spotty sprinkles around. High temperatures on Wednesday will not climb much above the 70-degree mark.

Thursday NJ weather: The sun comes out

Thursday is all about improving weather. By midday, skies will become mostly sunny. And temperatures will respond in kind, rising to about 80 degrees for a high. It will be a beautiful day, with a light breeze and moderate humidity.

Friday NJ weather: Warm and sunny

Friday will offer one final taste of summery weather for the week. Expect a sunny, breezy, and warm day with highs about 80 to 85 degrees.

A late-day cold front on Friday looks dry. But it will usher a cooler and much drier air mass for the weekend. While no rain is expected, it will mark the return of that cool, crisp autumn feel we have already tasted several times over the past month.

Saturday NJ weather: Turning cooler

Saturday will still be a nice day — just ten degrees cooler than Friday. Sunny, breezy, and lower-mid 70s. You might need a jacket in the early morning and late evening hours, as lows descend into the 40s and 50s.

Sunday and Monday should also feature bright skies, dry weather, and highs mainly in the 70s. Monday is the Autumnal Equinox, the first day of fall, set to officially arrive at 2:19 p.m.

KEEP READING: Get answers to 51 of the most frequently asked weather questions...

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.