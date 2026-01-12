Feeling like January again, minimal snow chances for NJ this week

Cold air is back in play across New Jersey, as we stare down a sunny but chilly January-ish day across New Jersey. Temperatures have fallen to the 20s and 30s Monday morning, and will only warm into the seasonable lower 40s by Monday afternoon. It will be breezy and blustery through the first half of the day, before things calm down later. A warming trend is ahead, putting temps near 50 degrees by midweek. There will be a few rain and snow showers around Thursday, with maybe a healthy coating of accumulation in far North Jersey only. There has been a ton of hype swirling on social media about a big late week storm — for now, that looks to be unfounded, as dry arctic air wins out instead.

Get our free mobile app

Monday NJ weather: Typical January weather

Cold weather is no surprise here in New Jersey here in mid-January, as we approach the "dead of winter". While the last week's thaw was a nice break, it is now time to return to our "regularly scheduled programming" of chilly temperatures and scanning the horizon for snow.

The wind that kicked up Sunday night has been carrying in cold air. And we still have a stiff breeze Monday morning. Calmer conditions should prevail by the afternoon, but the wind may still bite a bit early on here.

Temperatures to start Monday morning are in the 20s and 30s around the state — below freezing for most. Highs will reach the lower 40s, right on the normal for this time of year. Skies will be mostly sunny and our weather will stay dry.

Monday night will be clear, calm, and chilly. Overnight low temperatures will end up around 30 degrees.

Tuesday NJ weather: Bright and seasonably cool again

Tuesday will feature most of the same. The morning will be a continuation of Monday's sunshine. Some clouds will fill in by late afternoon.

High temperatures will nudge up slightly to the mid 40s or so. It will be another calm, dry day overall.

Wednesday NJ weather: Warmest day of the week

Although highs on Wednesday will inch closer to 50 degrees, clouds will thicken up quite a bit.

In addition, there could be some sprinkles and flurries around during the day Wednesday, but I would not bet on it. The best chance for that will be in northern New Jersey.

Thursday NJ weather: Watch for spotty showers

Our weather turns more unsettled as a weather storm system clips through New Jersey through the first half of Thursday. This one looks disorganized and moisture-starved — so I am only expecting spotty showers at best. Those would be snow showers for northwestern New Jersey — let's say north of I-78 and west of I-287 — and then rain showers for the rest of the state.

In that colder corner of the state, I will even go so far as to suggest light accumulations up to an inch will be possible. (In other words, a healthy coating.) But I really have to stress that this really will not amount to much. Maybe some slippery spots. That is about it.

Otherwise, Thursday will be cloudy and cooler, with highs scaling back to the lower 40s.

Friday turns very cold, with temperatures stuck below freezing all day. It will be sunny but breezy.

Saturday will be fine, as highs recover to the seasonable lower 40s.

And then another blast of arctic air is modeled to arrive on Sunday. The GFS shows it to be dry. The European suggests a couple inches of snow may fall end the weekend. We will have to watch this next wintry weather chance carefully. A lot can change seven days out — I do not even like to think about scenarios this far out. So as always, we wait patiently and see when Old Man Winter decides to return.

Significant or historical events in New Jersey for January (in chronological order) Here are some of the historical or significant events that happened in New Jersey during January. Is there an event missing? Let us know with an email to dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

Thanks to NewJerseyAlmanac.com for the assist. Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.