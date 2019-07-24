NJ weather: Drying out, clearing out, a beautiful forecast

Who's ready for some nice weather?!?! It's been a brutal weather week, with 4 days of extreme heat and humidity, followed by intense thunderstorms Monday, followed by coolness and dampness Tuesday. Now, as our latest storm system departs and high pressure builds in, we'll enjoy seasonably warm and pleasantly dry weather through the upcoming final weekend of July.

As of this writing (6 a.m.) there are still some showers and drizzle working through New Jersey's coastal counties. I don't think those raindrops will be a huge concern, although roads are still quite wet across the Garden State. Come 8 a.m. Wednesday morning, I rain should exit and our weather should start to brighten.

Skies will become partly sunny (at least) by Wednesday midday, helping high temperatures warm to about 80 degrees. That's still about 5 degrees below-normal for late July — it might be a good opportunity to open up the windows and air things out.

A few models are painting some very isolated showers and sprinkles over New Jersey Wednesday afternoon. Eh, again not a big deal, but something we shouldn't rule out.

Wednesday night is shaping up to be mostly clear. The lack of clouds, low humidity, and new air mass will make for a comfortable overnight. Most low temperatures will dip into the lower 60s. I expect 50s in the usual cool spots — NW NJ and the Pine Barrens, at least.

Spectacular summer weather is expected for Thursday! We'll enjoy lots of sunshine with seasonable high temps in the lower to mid 80s.

More of the same for Friday! Mostly sunny skies and warmer temperatures, popping into the mid to upper 80s.

The forecast for the final weekend of July also looks great. A few extra clouds will dot the sky — let's call it partly sunny for Saturday, and possibly mostly cloudy for Sunday. A south-southwest flow will keep the warmup going, as thermometers flirt with 90 degrees away from the coast throughout the weekend. Humidity levels will remain manageable — it's going to be very warm, but at least we're not talking about oppressive heat nonsense.

Some of my meteorological colleagues are suggesting a chance for a few showers or thunderstorms early next week, in the Sunday-Monday time frame. I see where they're coming from, but I'm leaning toward a drier atmosphere and therefore drier forecast for now.

So let's keep the pleasant summer weather going for early next week! Sunny and near 90 on Monday. Increasing clouds and near 90 on Tuesday.

Our next storm system and next widespread rain chance is scheduled for next Wednesday, a full week away.

And that's all I got! We deserve this lovely weather forecast after so much active, dramatic, hazardous weather lately. Enjoy!

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook or Twitter for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.