Beautiful weather for NJ, but tides stay high and ocean stays rough

Hurricane Erin is now centered 500 miles from New Jersey and racing out to sea. Weather conditions have already improved, and surf conditions will slowly improve in the coming days. The Jersey shore has two more extra-high high tide cycles coming up, and two to three more days of big waves and dangerous rip currents. Meanwhile, the weather heading into the penultimate weekend of the summer season looks great. Friday will be sunny and warm with low humidity. Expect more of the same for Saturday, before clouds and humidity return on Sunday. There is a chance of a spot shower late Sunday into early Monday, but that is really the Garden State's only opportunity for wet weather for the next week at least.

Get our free mobile app

Friday NJ weather: Sunny skies, angry ocean

Goodbye, Erin. Still a category 1 hurricane with 90 mph sustained winds this morning, the storm is racing out to sea. Skies have cleared. Winds have calmed. And we have some beautiful weather ahead.

But problems remain at the Jersey Shore. It will take another day before tide levels fully subside and coastal flooding goes away. And several days before rough surf and rip currents are no longer a thing.

A Coastal Flood Warning remains in effect for the Jersey Shore Friday, with two more rounds of tidal flooding ahead.

Although Hurricane Erin continues to pull farther away from the NJ coast, our surf will stay churned up for several more days. (Accuweather) Although Hurricane Erin continues to pull farther away from the NJ coast, our surf will stay churned up for several more days. (Accuweather) loading...

Friday morning's high tide, around 7 a.m. on the oceanfront and 10 a.m. for back bays, is expected to produce widespread minor category flooding with about a foot of water rise. Not nearly as bad as Thursday night's flooding, which ended up just 4 inches shy of major flood stage in Cape May. But still pretty serious, with the potential for road closures along tidal waterways.

Friday evening's high tide cycle, around 7 p.m. for the Atlantic Ocean and 10 p.m. for back bays, is even more precarious. Minor to moderate flooding is forecast, with 1 to 2 feet of water rise. Barrier islands will be especially vulnerable to water inundation issues.

Additionally, a High Surf Advisory continues Friday with 6 to 9 foot ocean waves still battering the beaches. There's still a high risk of rip currents posted for the entire Jersey Shore — no one should be going in the ocean again for the time being.

Weatherwise, it has been a cool and crisp morning so far, with temperatures in the 50s. Highs will reach the lower 80s for most of the state — the warmest day since last weekend. It will be sunny and dry, with low humidity. A fantastic day all around.

Although the ocean remains angry, Friday's weather looks great. Sunny, dry, and warm. (Accuweather) Although the ocean remains angry, Friday's weather looks great. Sunny, dry, and warm. (Accuweather) loading...

Friday night looks good too, as long as you're not impacted by the tidal flooding. With clear skies, temperatures will be comfortably cool averaging lower 60s statewide.

Saturday NJ weather: More sunshine, more rough surf

Another beautiful day in the sky. Another rough day at the beaches.

Having said that, the coastal flooding threat on Saturday should be limited to spotty minor issues only. The problem will be 4 to 6 foot waves and a continuing high risk of rip currents. Yet again, the ocean will be a bad place to be. But the sand, the boards, and even the bay — not too shabby.

Saturday will be a beautiful beach day, if not for the big waves and dangerous rip currents. (Accuweather) Saturday will be a beautiful beach day, if not for the big waves and dangerous rip currents. (Accuweather) loading...

We will see mostly sunny skies on Saturday, with a fresh breeze. High temperatures will once again be nice and warm, around 80 to 85 degrees.

Sunday NJ weather: Increasing clouds, increasing humidity

Some changes are ahead for Sunday, but I am still perfectly content to call it a pleasant summer day.

Clouds will increase from Sunday morning through the afternoon. And humidity will be on the rise too, with dew points rising into the 60s to near 70. As highs once again reach the 80s, you will definitely notice the stickiness in the air.

An increase in cloud cover and humidity will arrive on Sunday. (Accuweather) An increase in cloud cover and humidity will arrive on Sunday. (Accuweather) loading...

If you make Sunday a beach day, the ocean will be better. But still not calm. I'm thinking 2 to 4 foot waves will still be crashing into the beaches. Best case scenario, red flags will be swapped for yellow — but even that is not a sure bet.

One more hiccup coming late Sunday, likely in the evening: A chance for spot showers and maybe a thunderstorm. Pretty isolated, just a few raindrops. Mainly to the north and west.

Monday NJ weather: One more warm day

The chance for a shower will linger into Monday morning. And then skies will clear to partial sunshine, as we will squeeze out one more afternoon in the 80s.

Once again, lots to like about Monday's forecast.

Tuesday NJ weather: Cooler, but still really nice

A cold front late Monday will be dry, but will open the door to a cooler, drier air mass. So it looks like high temperatures through the middle of next week will be knocked back to the 70s. Still pleasant and comfortable, with partly sunny skies. Just more September-ish than August-ish again.

New Jersey's next big cooldown arrives early next week. (Accuweather) New Jersey's next big cooldown arrives early next week. (Accuweather) loading...

The long-range forecast does not have much hope for substantial rain for the next week, at least.

There are a few tropical waves being watched closely in the Atlantic. Honestly, the ocean is pretty zapped of energy after Erin's recent travels. And none of those storm systems pose an imminent threat to land. So we do get to catch our breath temporarily. Keep in mind, the climatological peak of the Atlantic hurricane season is coming up within the next two to three weeks.

Programming Note

I am heading out on my traditional last-week-of-summer vacation, to spend time with my kids before they head back to school in September. Therefore, you will will hear the other members of our weather team instead of me on the radio next week. And the CMDZ weather blog will be on hiatus. Obviously, those plans would change in case of stormy or dangerous weather. I am scheduled to be back to work dark n' early on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Until then, enjoy the weather, stay out of the ocean, and have a great week!

Hurricane Erin batters the Jersey Shore Hurricane Erin stayed off shore and never made landfall on the Jersey Shore but caused high standing water during high tide on 8/21/25 Gallery Credit: Dan Alexander

Dan Zarrow is Chief Meteorologist for Townsquare Media New Jersey. Follow him on Facebook for the latest forecast and realtime weather updates.