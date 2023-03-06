NJ water alert: What’s wrong with your water pressure and color?

💧 What to do if your H2O changes color

💧 The state’s largest water utility is about to begin a system flush

💧 Water officials say the project will help protect water quality

A major New Jersey water company is about to start its annual spring cleaning project, and the water coming out of your tap could be affected.

In the coming days, New Jersey American Water will begin flushing its water distribution system to purify the H2O it delivers.

According to Thomas Shroba, the vice president of operations “flushing our system helps to clean out any mineral deposits or sediment that may have built up over time inside the pipes, while we’re flushing, we also check our hydrants to confirm they are operational and check fire flows in the system.”

He noted flushing involves simultaneously opening fire hydrants in a specific area to create increased water flows. This routine flushing program also includes flushing blowoff valves on dead-end water mains throughout the system.

NJ American Water Photos - Day 1 Courtesy NJ American Water loading...

You may get discolored water

Shroba said while water mains are being cleaned, customers may notice short periods of low water pressure or discolored water.

If discolored water is observed New Jersey American Water recommends running the cold water until it is clear.

“In addition to continuously investing in our infrastructure, essential maintenance activities such as our hydrant flushing program are key to providing our customers with high-quality drinking water, and it is an annual requirement of the Water Quality Accountability Act,” he said.

Courtesy NJ American Water Courtesy NJ American Water loading...

New Jersey American Water also encourages the following steps:

• Draw water for cooking prior to the flushing period.

• Store a large bottle of water in the refrigerator for drinking.

• Check for discolored water before using the washing machine or dishwasher.

• If water pressure or water volume seems low after flushing has been completed, check faucet screens for trapped particles.

The service areas and dates when flushing begins are posted at www.newjerseyamwater.com, under Alerts.

New Jersey American Mater is the largest investor-owned water utility in New Jersey, serving approximately 2.8 million people.

David Matthau is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at david.matthau@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Weird things NJ taxes - and some they don't In general, New Jersey assesses a 6.625% Sales Tax on sales of most tangible personal property, specified digital products, and certain services unless specifically exempt under New Jersey law. However, the way the sales tax is applied in New Jersey sometimes just doesn't make sense. New Jersey puts out an itemized list for retailers that spells out what is, and what is not, taxed. Perhaps because this is New Jersey, there are some bizarre and seemingly contradictory listings.

LOOK: Here are the best lake towns to live in Many of the included towns jump out at the casual observer as popular summer-rental spots--the Ozarks' Branson, Missouri, or Arizona's Lake Havasu--it might surprise you to dive deeper into some quality-of-life offerings beyond the beach and vacation homes. You'll likely pick up some knowledge from a wide range of Americana: one of the last remaining 1950s-style drive-ins in the Midwest; a Florida town that started as a Civil War veteran retirement area; an island boasting some of the country's top public schools and wealth-earners right in the middle of a lake between Seattle and Bellevue; and even a California town containing much more than Johnny Cash's prison blues.