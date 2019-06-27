NJ voters will be asked to expand property tax break to vets

Jersey residents will vote in November on whether to expand a property-tax break for veterans who are living in Continuing Care Retirement Communities.

The change will correct what supporters see as an inadequacy in the law. Some veterans or their widows lost the perk after moving into one of these communities.

Tinton Falls Council President Gary Baldwin, a retired Air Force officer, says the $250 property tax deduction for vets should be extended to these residents.

"There's probably around 2,500 or 3,000 veterans or widowed spouses of veterans who live in these units who gave up that deduction when they moved in," Baldwin said.

Almost 20 years ago, Baldwin began campaigning for a change in the law when he moved into a retirement community.

"I thought, well, it's not fair. If I bought a home outside the gate, I would be entitled to it ."

Legislation to place the question before voters recently passed the Assembly unanimously.

Baldwin has a lot of confidence about the chances for this with New Jersey's voting population.

"I'm delighted that it's going now to a referendum and I do believe the population of the state will support their veterans," he said.

There is also an effort to increase the annual deduction to $500.

