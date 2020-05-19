No matter where you live in New Jersey, you've had to take the New Jersey Turnpike at least once. Maybe it's not a regular thing, but usually, if you going out of the state north or south, you've been on it.

It's was once a modern marvel of highways and it still is a massive throughway that handles massive amounts of interstate travel.

This video popped up in my YouTube feed one night and I was transfixed by the dated references and visuals. One of them was the "Pike-ettes" who offered travel assistance. Yes, the Pike-ettes were uniformed women that told you about "hotel accommodations and the best routes to all parts of the country." Yes, how the world has changed!

You can find it at about 17:15 into the video. Enjoy!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis' own.

