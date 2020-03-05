NJ Turnpike Authority adding more electric car charging stations

For the first time, charging stations for Tesla vehicles will be installed at six New Jersey Turnpike service areas. Meanwhile, more charging equipment is being added to two service areas that already have charging stations.

Turnpike Authority Spokesman Tom Feeney says at the six rest stops getting Tesla chargers, they have also agreed to have another company install 24 non-Tesla chargers.

The installations are part of New Jersey's goal to put more electric vehicles on the road by 2025.

"A big part of what's necessary for the growth of electric vehicles is the availability of charging opportunities. I think electric vehicle drivers feel a lot more secure traveling far from home and they know they can stop somewhere and and get a charge." Feeney said.

The new additions will bring the number of charging stations on the Turnpike to 76 units.

Charging stations for non-Tesla electric vehicles are also going in at three Garden State Parkway service areas: Brookdale north and south and Forked River.

