NJ trucker dies after Ohio crash

A trucker from Ocean County died following a crash in Ohio early Wednesday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Robert J. Walters, 59, of Manchester, was headed east in an International semi-truck on U.S. 30 in West Township, Ohio around 4:40 a.m. He went off the right side of the highway, down an embankment into a ditch around overturning onto the roof.

Walters was pronounced dead at the scene.

The weather at the time was cloudy around 30 degrees. U.S. 30 is is a two lane highway in a rural area.

