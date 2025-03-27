NJ trucker dies after Ohio crash

NJ trucker dies after Ohio crash

Map shows locations of West Township, Ohio and Manchester, NJ (Google Maps/Canva)

A trucker from Ocean County died following a crash in Ohio early Wednesday morning.

The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Robert J. Walters, 59, of Manchester, was headed east in an International semi-truck on U.S. 30 in West Township, Ohio around 4:40 a.m. He went off the right side of the highway, down an embankment into a ditch around overturning onto the roof.

Walters was pronounced dead at the scene.

The weather at the time was cloudy around 30 degrees. U.S. 30 is is a two lane highway in a rural area.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

The 10 commandments of surviving pothole season in NJ

Gallery Credit: Judi Franco

LOOK! Every solar eclipse to affect NJ through 2100

From partial to complete totality, here's a complete look at every upcoming solar eclipse affecting New Jersey throughout the 21st century, according to timeanddate.com. Peak times are approximate and will vary based on precise viewing location.

Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Biggest NJ company layoffs announced in 2025

In the first quarter of 2025, roughly a dozen New Jersey employers announced over 3,000 layoffs, alone. 

Gallery Credit: Erin Vogt

Filed Under: Manchester, Ocean County
Categories: New Jersey News, Ultimate New Jersey

More From New Jersey 101.5 FM