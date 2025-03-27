NJ trucker dies after Ohio crash
A trucker from Ocean County died following a crash in Ohio early Wednesday morning.
The Ohio State Highway Patrol said Robert J. Walters, 59, of Manchester, was headed east in an International semi-truck on U.S. 30 in West Township, Ohio around 4:40 a.m. He went off the right side of the highway, down an embankment into a ditch around overturning onto the roof.
Walters was pronounced dead at the scene.
The weather at the time was cloudy around 30 degrees. U.S. 30 is is a two lane highway in a rural area.
