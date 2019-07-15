NJ Transit train smashes into police SUV with officer inside

LONG BRANCH — No one was injured when a police vehicle was struck by an NJ Transit passenger train stuck at a crossing on Monday morning.

The North Jersey Coast Line train left Bay Head bound for New York at 10:10 a.m. and struck the car at the Brighton Avenue crossing around 10:55 am, according to NJ Transit spokeswoman Lisa Torbic.

Video of the incident posted on Facebook by The Link News showed the SUV-style vehicle's front end completely destroyed and the crossing taped off. Some debris was lying in the roadway.

Torbic said neither the officer in the vehicle nor any of the 110 passengers on board the train were injured. The cleanup and investigation of the incident created 30-minute delays in both directions on the North Jersey Coast Line.

The passengers continued their trip on a different train from the Long Branch station.

Torbic did not disclose why the officer's vehicle was stuck at the crossing.

Long Branch police did not immediately return a message.

