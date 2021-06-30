NJ Transit to allow e-bikes, e-scooters, hoverboards on certain trains and buses

Effective immediately, NJ Transit is permitting customers to carry collapsible personal vehicles, such as electric bikes, scooters, or hoverboards, on its entire vehicle fleet at all times, according to a release from the agency Wednesday.

Rail riders can bring non-collapsible e-bikes, e-scooters, and hoverboards onto certain trains under the same conditions as standard-frame bicycles, denoted by a bicycle icon on the printed timetable schedule.

On NJ Transit buses, non-collapsible personal vehicles are allowed at all times, on a first-come, first-served basis, if a bus has a bicycle rack at the front or an underfloor luggage compartment.

Hudson-Bergen and Newark Light Rail vehicles will permit non-collapsible vehicles from 9:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. to 6 a.m. on weekdays, and all day on weekends and state holidays. Non-collapsibles are permitted on River LINE rides at all times.

NJ Transit officials, in the release, said the new policy aligns with Gov. Phil Murphy's Energy Master Plan by allowing environmentally friendly access options for public transit.

There is no charge or permit requirement for bringing an e-bike, scooter, or hoverboard on board an NJ Transit vehicle.

For more information, go to njtransit.com/bikes.

Patrick Lavery is New Jersey 101.5's afternoon news anchor. Follow him on Twitter @plavery1015 or email patrick.lavery@townsquaremedia.com.

