NJ Transit reopens rail passenger wait rooms

New Jersey Transit rail riders will be happy to know that they can once again use the indoor waiting rooms at rail stations that are not staffed with ticket agents, starting on Sept. 7.

The waiting rooms without ticket agents were temporarily closed during the pandemic to protect both customers and employees against the spread of COVID-19.

"As schools open up this fall and employers bring more people back to the office, we want to provide our customers with the safest, most comfortable experience possible," said NJ Transit President & CEO Kevin Corbett.

Customers must wear face masks while in the waiting areas, at ticket windows and on board all public transit vehicles, according to NJ Transit.

Enhanced cleaning and disinfecting procedures remain in effect in stations and on frequent customer touchpoints including ticket vending machines, handrails and door handles.

Waiting rooms with staffed ticket windows have been open since September 2020.