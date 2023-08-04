NJ Transit is adding service for the Atlantic City Airshow

If you’re planning to attend the Atlantic City Airshow on Aug. 16, NJ TRANSIT is making it easier and more affordable to get there.

They are offering additional rail service and an offer for half-priced train tickets in the NJ TRANSIT mobile app.

Attendees can use a one-time promotional code in NJ TRANSIT’s mobile app, good for 50% off two, one-way Atlantic City Rail Line (ACRL) tickets with an origin or destination of Atlantic City. NJ TRANSIT will also operate additional rail service on the ACRL to/from the Atlantic City Airshow, which will serve Philadelphia’s 30th Street Station, providing an additional opportunity for attendees to travel to the airshow.

For additional information on NJ TRANSIT discounts to the Air Show, visit njtransit.com/ac.

In addition to the Atlantic City Rail Line’s regular weekday service, NJ TRANSIT will provide the following additional roundtrip service to/from Philadelphia:

8:27 a.m. departure from Philadelphia, arriving in Atlantic City at 10:05 a.m.

5:39 p.m. departure from Atlantic City, arriving in Philadelphia at 7:26 p.m.

Also, the Atlantic City Chamber of Commerce is offering NJ TRANSIT customers a 50% discount on tickets to the Fly Zone. Information can be found here.with the code: NJTFLYZONE.

The Fly Zone is a designated area of the beach for optimal viewing; it includes portable restrooms, vendors for food and drink (no alcohol is allowed in the Fly Zone), and even cornhole.

The Atlantic City Rail Station is just a few blocks from Atlantic City’s free beaches and boardwalk, which will offer great views of the Airshow. The Atlantic City Airshow is free to the public, and events begin at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, August 16th.

