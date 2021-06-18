NJ Transit ditches the mask mandate for outside only

Sticking with Gov. Phil Murphy's executive order regarding masks, and following guidance from the CDC and the TSA, NJ Transit has decided that face coverings are no longer required on outdoor train platforms and bus stops.

That means commuters are free to take off their masks and breathe in the fresh air if they're outside.

However, masks are still required onboard trains, buses and inside enclosed stations.

The decision to let commuters take off their masks in outdoor areas makes NJ Transit the first transportation agency in the state to do so.