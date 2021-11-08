NJ Transit completes installation of new ticket vending machines

TRENTON – NJ Transit says it has completed the installation of 558 new ticket vending machines that include a contactless payment option.

“These new customer-friendly TVMs – now installed systemwide – represent just one aspect of a complete modernization of NJ Transit’s entire fare collection system including new handheld mobile devices for train crews, new on-board bus validators, and many new mobile ticketing options,” said Kevin Corbett, the NJ Transit president and chief executive officer.

The larger ‘fare modernization program’ also includes new onboard ticket validators on buses, handheld validators for train crews and a future new NJ Transit fare card.

“All of these methods include ‘contactless’ fare payment options, which have proven especially welcome and popular with customers returning to our system as we emerge from the pandemic,” Corbett said.

NJT said the new ticket machines also offer faster transaction times but emphasized the ability to buy tickets using contactless cards or mobile wallet applications, allowing people to no longer insert credit or debit cards into the machines.

The machines also have faster printers and an overhead display providing riders with travel information about arriving and departing trains at their station.

Michael Symons is State House bureau chief for New Jersey 101.5. Contact him at michael.symons@townsquaremedia.com.

