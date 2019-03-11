NJ Transit bus hits Jersey barrier at Port Authority Bus Terminal

NEW YORK — A NJ Transit bus crashed as it entered the Port Authority Bus Terminal on Monday morning.

Bus #139 from Lakewood hit a concrete Jersey barrier around 6:20 a.m. on the ramp into the bus terminal, according to NJ Transit spokeswoman Nancy Snyder, with the front door side of the bus landing on top of the barrier.

None of the 49 passengers on board were injured, and Port Authority Police assisted all passengers off the bus, according to Port Authority spokesman Steve Coleman.

Witness Ron Foo Chun tweeted that the bus was hit by "something" that cracked the windshield, and the bus went up onto a divider.

A message from NJ Transit on its Twitter account said there may be delays into the bus terminal.

