NJ Transit: 3 Apparent Train Suicides in 24 Hours

New Jersey Transit is reporting three apparent suicides by train in 24 hours on three different lines.

It says a 57-year-old Aberdeen man jumped in front of a train on the North Jersey Coast Line at about 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

NJ Transit says the second victim was a 26-year-old Washington Township man who positioned himself in front of a Pascack Valley Line train around midnight Wednesday.

The third victim was a 59-year-old Fair Lawn man who authorities say positioned himself in front of a Bergen County Line train at about 7 a.m. Thursday.

NJ Transit spokesman John Durso Jr. says the three deaths bring to 15 the total number of suicides or apparent suicides on the rail service's lines this year.

Last year it recorded 16 confirmed or possible suicides. The number has fluctuated year to year.