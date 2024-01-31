NJ too close to the top 2 cities most at risk during nuclear war

The Daily Mail was kind enough to analyze what are chances are for a nuclear war in the near future.

They also made a list of the top 15 cities in the United States that would be prime targets.

With all of the turmoil around the world from the war with Ukraine and Russia, the ongoing war in the Middle East and China constantly on the verge of invading Taiwan, the world has not been this close to a wider war in a century.

The good news is that none of the cities or targets for nuclear strikes are in New Jersey, but we're so close to the top two that we're not really in a good spot.

New York has been the target of foreign terrorist attacks and in a nuclear conflict would come in as #2 on the list of hot targets.

So much of New Jersey's population is bordering NYC and spreads for miles to the west and south. Not comforting if you live in the counties near New York.

The #1 target is the nation's capital of Washington, D.C.

While Salem, Cumberland and Cape May counties may not be too vulnerable to the fallout from a nuke in NYC, those areas are just about 100 miles due east of our nation's capital.

The fact that Shreveport, Louisiana, made the list and not Philadelphia might seem puzzling, but with D.C. and New York City book-ending the top two targets, our neighbor and sixth largest city would still feel the effects.

Of course, there are safeguards in place, along with cooler heads and diplomatic maneuvers that would make a nuclear strike very unlikely here on American soil.

A more likely attack would be on our power grid or water supplies. Can you say "preppers"?

Don't laugh, you might be asking to borrow some batteries or MREs from your neighbor when sh!# hits the fan. Here is the list of the top 15 cities in the U.S. likely to be a target of nukes.

What would happen to NJ if we were attacked by nuclear weapons? We used NUKEMAP by Alex Wellerstein to see what would happen if a nuclear warhead hit New York, Philadelphia, Washington or New Jersey.

The models show what would happen in aerial detonation, meaning the bomb would be set off in the sky, causing considerable damage to structures and people below; or what would happen in a ground detonation, which would have the alarming result of nuclear fallout. The models do not take into account the number of casualties that would result from fallout. Gallery Credit: Eric Scott

