NJ theater cancels play after criticism of cast being too white

RED BANK — Two River Theater has taken their apology for the casting in the reading of a play a step further and canceled the performance completely.

The Zoom reading of the 1939 play "On Borrowed Time" came under criticism for it's nearly all-white cast. The only actor of color was Phillipa Soo of "Hamilton" fame.

The theater posted an apology online and promised "more action to come."

That action turned out to be a cancelation of the performance, which was scheduled for Wednesday and Thursday.

"Recognizing the urgency of these times we’re in, we understand that our approach to this play has upheld, and did not seek to challenge, harmful patterns of representation in the American theater," the theater wrote in a statement.

The theater said it is working with a "training and organizational development firm to work with the board, leadership and staff to create a culture that contributes to a world that is better, more equitable and just."

The theater said it will host a public forum "to continue this complex conversation about representation in the theater."

The next reading, "The Hombres" on Aug. 19, will feature the cast originally scheduled to perform in the production's world premiere in April. Written by Tony Meneses, the play about "the complexity and intimacy of male friendship" is set in New Jersey features an all-white cast.

The casts of "Seven Homeless Mammoths Wander New England" on Sept. 9 and "Romeo and Juliet" on Sept. 30, have not been announced.

