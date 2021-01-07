The overwhelming majority of teachers in New Jersey are hardworking, dedicated educators who deserve every penny they get. However, there are some teachers, paid by NJ taxpayers, who do not teach or administrate, but work for their unions. This practice is called "release time", and those in this category work not in the job for which they were trained and hired to do for the taxpaying public, but for private unions that represent teachers.

It happens in other areas of public employment as well. New Jersey residents live under some of the highest tax burdens of any states residents and this is a slap in the face to all of us. The New Jersey Supreme Court is currently hearing a case to stop this wasteful abuse of taxpayer's money.

This specific case involves the Jersey City board of education and an agreement it has with its local teacher's union. It is rare to have any organization for law firm fighting to save any money for the taxpayers of New Jersey, and this is a welcome relief. The Goldwater Institute and local attorney G. Martin Meyers of Denville, NJ are arguing the case in the New Jersey Supreme Court and have a very good case.

Should they prevail, it may be a small win against the giant behemoth that is the NJEA and has a tight grip on most of our legislature and thus our wallets. We should all keep an eye on the case to see if maybe there is a finally a glimmer of hope to save some of our tax dollars that are getting into the wrong hands.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis's own.