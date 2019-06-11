NJ teacher cleared of assaulting student — video is released

Security camera footage was released this week showing the actions of a Linwood music teacher who was accused of kicking a chair from under a middle school student.

Last month, 42-year-old Kimberley Peschi, of Galloway, was found not guilty of simple assault in the February 2017 incident. Superior Court Judge John Rauh overturned last year's conviction by a municipal court judge, the Press of Atlantic City reported .

The former music teacher was accused of kicking a chair as a Belhaven Middle School sixth grade student leaned back in it, causing him to fall and hit his head. Peschi said after that she was trying to stabilize the chair.

Rauh said her testimony was "plausible" in that he did not believe she had acted with intent to harm the child.

On Monday, the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office released the security camera footage in response to a public record request. The video had been used as evidence during the trial.

The acquittal means there will be no further criminal proceedings.

Peschi no longer works for the district.

​

