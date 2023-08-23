NJ substitute teacher admits sex with student

🔴 The encounters happened during the 2019-20 school year outside of school

🔴 Kameelah Kareem admitted to interaction with the 15-year-old male student

WILLINGBORO — A former substitute teacher has been sentenced to five years in prison after she pled guilty to having a sexual relationship with a student.

Kameelah Kareem, 43, of Willingboro, admitted to the interaction with the 15-year-old male student on multiple occasions outside the school during the 2019-2020 school year while she was a substitute at the Alternative School at Bookbinder in Willingboro, according to Burlington County LaChia L. Bradshaw.

The encounters were reported in early 2021.

Kareem pleaded guilty to a second-degree sexual assault.

The Alternative School is for district middle and high school students who have below 90% attendance and overall poor academic performance. Students are assigned to the school to help them get back on track and graduate as scheduled.

