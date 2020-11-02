IMHO, State Sen. Shirley Turner rarely has any good ideas about how government works or should word for the good of a free people. However last week, in a stunning display of common sense and good judgement, she proposed a bill that is long overdue and loaded with common sense:

Make daylight saving time permanent in New Jersey.

When you drive home tonight (if you still leave the house for work or have work), you will more than likely be traveling in the dark. You will be having dinner when it's dark and your day will feel a lot shorter than last week.

Some people suffer from depression with the onset of shorter day, and that's one of the many reasons for Turner's bill. She also says that you'll have less time for shopping and recreation, and it may also increase instances of crime. Turner has introduced the bill every year for the past 10 years, but this year it may be more important than ever given the state of depression the whole country is in already.

There are several states and US territories that do not observe daylight saving time, including Hawaii, Arizona, Puerto Rico, Northern Mariana Islands, US Vigin Islands, American Samoa and Guam. Daylight saving time is an old idea that has run its course for practical purposes, but more daylight at the end of the day makes sense in our world today.

We are not a majority farming society and changing the clocks twice a year is inconvenient and pointless these days. By the way, it's daylight saving time, not saving(s) time, in case it comes up in conversation. Turner finally has a good idea. Even a broken clock is right twice a day, whether it's Eastern Standard Time or daylight saving time!

