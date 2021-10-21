NJ seasonal job that pays $3,000 sign up bonus? Try Amazon

If you’re not among the people still trying to ride out unemployment and sincerely would like a break, here’s some great news from Amazon. Thousands of new job openings in New Jersey were just announced.

Don’t confuse these with the more than 8,000 Amazon jobs that were announced earlier in the year. These are an additional 5,500 seasonal jobs for their busy holiday season.

“We are proud to be offering a huge range of full-time, part-time, and now seasonal jobs with great pay and benefits,” the company said in a statement.

“Our seasonal hiring helps us deliver on our promises to customers while also providing flexibility to our full-time employees during busy periods. Joining Amazon in one of our seasonal roles offers high-paying, part-time work, or a path to a full-time position, with benefits like our Career Choice program to help people advance their education and careers within Amazon or beyond.”

Path to full-time? You might be thinking, as was said in “Django,” you had my curiosity…now you’ve got my attention.

So details.

These jobs are at many locations throughout the state of New Jersey, with an average starting pay of $18 per hour. Also an additional $3 per hour depending on shift in certain locations. Also sign up bonuses of as much as $3,000.

You’ve got my attention indeed.

To apply go here.

A brief search with my own home zip code showed 47 jobs just in my area alone many with that $3,000 sign-up bonus and some paying as much as $24.25 per hour.

Job listings include order picking, packing, stowing, shipping and others.

Amazon is big on promotion with many employees promoted once they’re with the company for six months. In fact, LinkedIn recently named Amazon the number 1 company people desire to work for and advance their careers.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski. Any opinions expressed are Jeff Deminski's own.

