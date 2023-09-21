🚨 The security guard was a contract employee assigned to Millville Senior High School

MILLVLLE — A school security guard was charged with two charges of sexual assault after having sex with a student on "multiple occasions."

Cumberland County Prosecutor Jennifer McRae-Webb said JT Banks, 54, of Millville, had consensual and non-consensual relations with the 16-year-old between Oct. 2022 and July 2023. Banks was a contract employee and assigned to Millville Senior High School.

The sexual assault charges are for threatening the teen and touching his victim intentionally either directly or through clothing, officials said. Banks is also charged with second-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

Millville school district spokeswoman Megan Finney told the Cherry Hill Courier Post the incidents did not happen at a district facility. Banks has been banned from all district buildings.

Millville High School has an enrollment of approximately 1,112 with students from Millville, Commercial Township, Lawrence Township, and Maurice River.

