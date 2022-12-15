NJ school early dismissals for snow, ice — Thurs, Dec. 15
The timing of the first nor'easter of the season has led some schools and districts to dismiss classes early on Thursday.
Precipitation began as sleet and freezing rain as it began first in South Jersey where it will turn over to rain as temperatures rise into the mid-40s, according to New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow. It will stay snow north of Route 78 and west of Route 287 where temperatures will get only into the mid-30s.
"While this nor'easter is driving wet and windy through most of New Jersey, the thermometer is flirting with the freezing mark in many spots," Zarrow said. "We will have to watch for wintry mix, snow accumulation, and slippery spots through this evening, especially around the northwest corner of the state.
