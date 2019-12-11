NJ school closings, delayed openings — Wednesday, December 11, 2019

TRENTON — An overnight shot of snow lingering into the morning commute will delay the start of some New Jersey schools.

New Jersey 101.5 Chief Meteorologist Dan Zarrow said the winter storm will not be a major one for New Jersey, but low visibility and/or slushy conditions will makes things messy.

The snow will be at its heaviest around 6 a.m. as the snow, which will develop from northwest to southeast, will reach the southern coast of New Jersey.

Accumulations should be about 1 to 3 inches in northwestern areas, with a stripe of up to 2 inches between the mountains and the coast on either side of the Turnpike, according to Zarrow.

Snow will taper off by late afternoon, Zarrow said.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

Enter your number to get the NJ 101.5 app

More from New Jersey 101.5