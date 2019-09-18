It’s the new hot topic and the outrage de jour. Vapes. E-cigaettes. Hundreds of illnesses involving mysterious lung issues reported in more than 30 states in the past 90 days and several deaths from vaping, according to the CDC.

Politicians haven’t been able to get in front of a microphone fast enough to call for action. President Trump said he might consider a ban on flavored vapes that could entice children. NJ Senate President Steve Sweeney boldly called for an all-out ban on vaping products. The next day Gov. Phil Murphy held a press conference about a task force to look into the issue. Sweeney, who has never gotten along with Murphy, basically said ‘task force shmask force I’m still going to push a ban.’

Okay, I may be paraphrasing there.

Then U.S. Sen. Bob Menendez, fresh off his beach umbrella and dogs in doorless helicopters crusades finally found something people were actually concerned with. He called for a temporary ban on flavored vapes citing the danger to children.

Meanwhile vape shop owners' heads are spinning. In a country where 480,000 people a year die from smoking tobacco cigarettes and no one calls for outlawing anything, their livelihood is suddenly under assault.

You’ve read the news and heard about the concerns. You decide. What should be done at this point? Take our poll.

