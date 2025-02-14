NJ political operative admits to election fraud
ATLANTIC CITY — A former city council president turned controversial political operative has admitted to mail-in ballot fraud.
In Camden federal court on Thursday, Craig Callaway pleaded guilty to New Jersey voter fraud by the fraudulent procurement, casting, and tabulation of ballots.
The 65-year-old Callaway is well known throughout Atlantic City's political world for his time on city council and his efforts to get out the vote.
He also has previously been convicted of corruption, in connection with setting up a former rival on the Atlantic City council.
Heading into the Nov. 8, 2022 election, Callaway and others under his direction went around offering $30 to $50 to people, for pretending to be messengers for mail-in voters.
Many of the mail-in ballots collected by Calloway were ultimately cast in the names of voters who confirmed to authorities that they did not vote in the 2022 election, in any way.
Sentencing for Calloway was set for June 17, the U.S. Attorney's Office announced Thursday.
