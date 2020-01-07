NJ performer looking to help man in need

One of New Jersey's most talented performers and nicest guys, Tom Bazzanella is playing for tips this Friday night. He's donating the money to help a friend who suffered a brain aneurysm over the holidays. The family has set up a GoFundMe page and Tom is looking to get as much money as possible for the cause from fans this Friday night at Billy Boy's Four Mile in Woodland Twp. at 8:30pm. I've been there recently to see Tom perform. The place is old school roadhouse and Tom is one of the best live performers you could see in New Jersey.

Dennis Malloy photo

From Tom's Facebook:

FRIENDZ,PLEASE READ THIS. “TIPS FOR EDDIE”-I will be playing acoustic FRIDAY 1/10 at Billy Boys 4 Mile Tavern 8:30pm. WE NEED YOUR HELP. This is my friend Eddie. On New Year’s Eve day, Eddie was setting up for a get together at his house and suffered a brain aneurysm, and later suffered a second rupture while in the hospital. His family has started a go fund me page to help with medical expenses, and life expenses. If you’re willing, and able, please come on out and have some fun with me, and tip me for Eddie. Anything in my tip jar will go towards this fund, so please come on out and hang out with me, and help us help a great family. Thank you for reading, and please share this. ￼

​

