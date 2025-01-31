Popular, landmark NJ music store closing for good, as owner plans ‘retirement’

🔵 NJ record shop closing

SUMMIT — A longtime essential store for music lovers in New Jersey has announced it is closing its doors for good as the owner retires.

Scotti's Record Shop first opened in Summit in 1956, established by owner, Anthony Scotti.

Now his son, Gary Scotti has made the difficult decision to close, launching a retirement sale on Friday.

Speaking to New Jersey 101.5, Scotti said the building that houses the store at 351 Springfield Avenue was sold last year and the new owners are planning some "much needed" renovations.

His lease expired last summer and he had a verbal agreement to get through 2024.

He said he thought about moving to a new location — but the expense and effort of uprooting at this point just seemed to be too much.

While the Summit store has been open since the 50s, there were four additional Scotti's locations at one point — in Madison, Morristown, Chester and Gillette.

They were consolidated over time, with the Morristown store closing in 2011, leaving just the original store until now.

Scotti said after tumultuous decades of business expenses, there has been a "vinyl swing" over the past few years and they have managed to do some strong business.

"Thank You for the many decades of Friendship and Support, I will miss seeing all the regulars and meeting all the new customers," he said in a message on the store's Facebook page.

He also shared a sweet throwback photo of his dad inside the store, circa 1970.

Scotti shared appreciation for "Susan and Nick and all of the previous employees, before adding "Stay Well and Safe, keep the Music Playing."

A 20% off sale was to start, Scotti said, as he planned to increase the percentage as needed to clear out inventory over the next two to three weeks.

The store needs to be empty by month's end.

He said he would still be doing some online business on a collectibles website he already runs, so he would not be "fully" retired come March.

Scotti's Record Shop closing follows the 2021 farewell of Vintage Vinyl in Middlesex County, another longtime favorite for music collectors.

There are still some beloved shops for those seeking records around New Jersey.

