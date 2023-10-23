NJ millennials are some of the most depressed in the country

Millennials, those born between 1981 and 1996, have taken the stage as the leading generation in the U.S.

They're on the path to big jobs, economic contributions and changing the world. So it's vital for millennials to be in places that help them with these goals.

The "Best and Worst States for Millennials" is back for round two. Scholaroo checked 52 things that affect where millennials want to live. They looked at all 50 states and made a list from the best to the not-so-great for millennials.

Millennials are depressed

This report looks at 52 things in 7 areas. How much things cost, the social and political vibe, jobs, how good life is, health, money, and safety. It also checks how many millennials are feeling down or depressed.

What's not so great is that millennials in New Jersey aren't feeling too good. They've looked at how many millennials got told they have depression. In just one year, the numbers went up by 18%, making New Jersey the 8th state where millennials are feeling more down.

Sadly, when it comes to depression, New Jersey isn't doing too well. It's the 13th state in the whole country with the most millennials dealing with depression. This is extra tough because millennials already have more of these feelings compared to other generations.

Millennials trying to make a life in New Jersey

Living in New Jersey seems to make things even harder and more stressful for millennials. So, it's not a big surprise that it's ranking high when it comes to millennials dealing with depression.

Finding ways to help with this issue? That’s the big question and finding the solution will help keep millennials from moving away, and possibly attract more to move in.

