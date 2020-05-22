NJ medical examiner worker spent $7K on dead woman’s card — cops

A employee of the Burlington County Medical Examiner's Office is accused of making $7,500 worth of purchases to a credit card he stole from a dead woman.

Willie Garcon, 49, of Brooklyn, an inspector for the medical examiner's office, was responsible for transporting the body of the woman from her home in Lumberton, where she had died alone, to the county morgue in Westampton.

The purchase charges started showing up on her account two days later and were noticed by the woman's family who contacted police, Burlington County Prosecutor Scott Coffina said Friday.

Among Garcon's purchases were $817 in flooring from Lowe’s, a laptop from Staples for $876, two Apple watches for $876 and an airline ticket from Newark to Haiti, where Garcon is originally from, Coffina said.

Garcon, who had only worked for the medical examiner's office since February, was charged with third-degree theft by unlawful taking and fourth-degree credit card theft. He was arrested Thursday was being held in the Burlington County Jail pending a detention hearing.

Coffina asked anyone who suspects thefts related to a dead loved one who may have had contact with the county's Medical Examiner's Office in February or March to call investigators at 609-265-5035.

