NJ medical center offers free mammograms to everyone during October

PARAMUS — October is Breast Cancer Awareness Month. Time to get those mammograms!

Oftentimes, patients may be skeptical to get their annual mammograms due to cost. For those uninsured and underinsured, the amount it costs to get this procedure, even though it can be life-saving, can cause many to put it off.

So, during the month of October, Bergen New Bridge Medical Center is picking up the cost of mammograms for patients who are uninsured and will pay the difference for those who are underinsured.

“It is no secret that early detection can save lives, especially in the case of breast cancer,” said Bergen New Bridge President and CEO, Deborah Visconi.

She added that the medical center’s mission is to make sure that those who are most vulnerable and those in underserved communities can get access to essential preventative care like mammography.

Bergen New Bridge offers comprehensive breast imaging and diagnostic services, including a new state-of-the-art 3D Digital Mammography Unit, which offers more accurate detection and early diagnosis.

The medical center encourages everyone to ask their doctor to place an order for their imaging exam before arrival.

Those looking to make an appointment should call 201-225-7130.

Jen Ursillo is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at jennifer.ursillo@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.