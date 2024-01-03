NJ may add another type of excused absence for students

🏫 New Jersey has a short list of state-excused absences

🏫 A bill to add another reason could be sent to Gov. Murphy

🏫 Individual districts can also create their own rules for absences

A student shouldn't be penalized for missing a school day to get more involved with politics.

That's the message some high schoolers are sending to New Jersey lawmakers, who are considering a bill that would add another type of absence that school districts would have to excuse.

Under the legislation, older public school students would be awarded at least one state-excused absence per academic year in order to attend civic events.

These events, sponsored by a government entity, a nonprofit, or a community-based organization, would address issues such as community health or the environment.

It's this type of participation — without repercussions — that can make youth feel valued in the state's political process, students say.

"Civic engagement among youth is simply not where it needs to be," said Eli Solomon, legislative director for New Jersey High School Republicans. "Youth need to make their voices heard ... and the only way for that to happen is for us to make it easier for young people to get involved in civic participation before they're old enough to vote in an election."

The bill requires one absence per student per year, but local boards of education would be permitted to excuse additional absences for this purpose.

The legislation applies to students in grades 6 through 12.

"Schools play an active role in developing the skills necessary to be a global citizen, but can go even further by emphasizing the social responsibility that is also required for it," said Julien Catalon, chair of New Jersey High School Democrats. "Students should not feel that they are pressured to choose between fulfilling this responsibility and being penalized by their school for missing class time."

Schools statewide already award excused absences for a handful of reasons, including religious holiday observances, college visits, and Take Our Children to Work Day.

The legislation last advanced on Dec. 18, when it unanimously passed the Assembly State and Local Government Committee. The full Senate approved the bill in 2022.

The current legislative session ends next week.

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom

LOOK: Baby names losing popularity in the 21st century Stacker took a look at the names losing popularity in the 21st century, using data from the Social Security Administration Gallery Credit: Stacker