NJ man admits to drunk crash that badly hurt driver in Ocean County
A 52-year-old Ocean County driver has admitted to causing a two-vehicle crash that left a woman recovering from serious injuries more than three years later.
William Andujar, of Whiting, pleaded guilty to aggravated assault and driving under the influence of alcohol, in connection with the 2020 incident in Berkeley Township, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.
Bad crash in 2020 in Berkeley Township
Berkeley Township Police responded on Nov. 2, 2020, around 7 p.m., to a crash involving two vehicles in the area of West Pinewald Keswick Road.
Investigators found that Andujar was driving westbound in a 2010 Honda CRV, when he plowed into the back of a 2003 Hyundai Elantra driven by a 44-year-old South Toms River woman.
Both vehicles went off the road into a nearby wooded area.
The second driver, Susan Ewing, suffered serious injuries and was flown to Jersey Shore Medical Center.
She was eventually discharged but is still recovering, Bilhimer said.
An authorized blood sample was drawn from Andujar, which showed he had a Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) of .18 percent at the time - more than twice the legal limit.
Results also showed a “significant quantity” of methadone in Andujar’s system, according to prosecutors.
Andujar faces 5 years prison
Andujar has been held in Ocean County Jail since his arrest on Nov. 24, 2020.
He entered his plea on Dec. 18 in Ocean County Superior Court.
At the time of his sentencing on Feb. 23, 2024, the state would seek a term of five years in state prison.
