NJ man killed in fiery tanker crash on the PA Turnpike

🚨 A tanker truck plowed into a sedan and work van

🚨 The coroner did not disclose which victim was driving which vehicle

🚨 William Ramos, of Perth Amboy, is the father of 2 sons

A New Jersey man was one of the three people killed in a fiery crash Saturday afternoon involving a tanker truck on the Pennsylvania Turnpike.

The Montgomery County, Pennsylvania Coroner’s Office identified William Ramos, 63, of Perth Amboy, along with Sandford, Delaware residents James Achey, 57, and Suzette Achey, 52, as the victims in the crash on the northbound Northeast Extension between a gas tanker hauling jet fuel, a work van and a sedan.

Vehicle was stopped with a flat

Pennsylvania State Police said a vehicle with a flat tire came to a stop in the right lane of the highway and another vehicle behind it stopped and the driver activated hazard lights. The truck was unable to stop and struck both vehicles, and all three became engulfed in flames, police said.

William Ramos William Ramos (Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home) loading...

Tanker landed on top of work van

The truck driver and the driver of the second vehicle were killed. Police said Monday that a passenger in that vehicle had also died.

Video shows the tanker landing on top of the van which is sitting on top of the sedan. The coroner did not disclose which vehicle each victim was in at the time of the crash.

According to Ramos' obituary, he worked for Prospect Transport for 15 years and is the father of two sons.

Visitation for Ramos is scheduled for Thursday at the Gustav J. Novak Funeral Home in Perth Amboy from from 2 p.m. to 4 p.m. & 7 p.m. to 9 p.m. with a funeral Friday at 10 a.m. He will be laid to rest in his native Puerto Rico.

