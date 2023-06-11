NJ man killed as motorcycle crashes into horse trailer

🔴 A motorcycle rider was killed in a crash at night

🔴 The crash involved a horse trailer that had horses in it

🔴 No horses were injured

EGG HARBOR TOWNSHIP — A motorcyclist is dead after his vehicle crashed into a horse trailer in Egg Harbor Township's Bargaintown section Saturday night.

Local officers were called to the scene of the crash along Mill Road around 11:00 p.m. Saturday evening, according to Egg Harbor Township police. They found the vehicles involved in the crash near the intersection of Tremont Avenue.

Police found that both a motorcycle and a 2002 Chevy Silverado pickup pulling a horse trailer were headed westbound on Mill Road.

The Silverado was in front of the motorcycle and slowed down as it went to turn into a driveway. At the same time, police said the motorcycle was going at a "high rate of speed."

The motorcycle slammed into the back of the horse trailer. Its rider, Anthony Canizzaro, 41, of Egg Harbor Township was found dead by police.

No one else, including the horses in the trailer, was injured in the crash.

The road was closed for around four hours while the scene was cleared.

