NJ man gets 15 years for trying to kill woman in Toms River hotel

NJ man gets 15 years for trying to kill woman in Toms River hotel

Carles Bryant (Ocean County jail)

A Millville man has been sentenced to 15 years in state prison, stemming from the brutal stabbing of a woman last year at a hotel in Toms River.

Carles Bryant, 36, previously pleaded guilty to attempted murder in connection with the March 2021 incident at the Howard Johnson Hotel on Hooper Avenue.

Toms River police had responded to a 911 call about a fight in the lobby and found an unresponsive female with stab wounds to her head, face and body.

She was rushed to a local hospital, where she was treated and eventually released.

Bryant was identified as the attacker and a warrant was issued for his arrest, according to Ocean County Prosecutor Bradley Billhimer.

He was taken into custody two weeks later in Atlantic City by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Bryant has remained at the Ocean County Jail.

Erin Vogt is a reporter and anchor for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach her at erin.vogt@townsquaremedia.com

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

Filed Under: Crime, Millville, Ocean County, Toms River
Categories: New Jersey News
