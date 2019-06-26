NJ man accused of stalking, stealing bra from teen’s home

A Neptune Township man is accused of harassing several women through social media, ultimately breaking into the home of two of his female victims and stealing a bra and bathing suit top.

Wayde M. Delhagen, 25, is facing charges of third-degree burglary, fourth-degree theft by unlawful taking, fourth-degree criminal mischief, and related charges of fourth-degree stalking and fourth-degree cyber-harassment.

Delhagen was arrested after Neptune Township police responded to a 911 call 3 a.m. Saturday, June 15, reporting a possible burglary at a home on Wayside Road.

The 18-year-old woman and her mother said they were sleeping in another part of the house when someone broke into the girl’s bedroom through a window, Monmouth County Prosecutor Christopher Gramiccioni said Wednesday. The victim said she had been having trouble with a man she met using social media.

While searching the area, police found Delhagen in front of a nearby home with a bathing suit top and a bra that had been in a laundry basket under the victim's bedroom window.

At that time, Delhagen was charged with burglary, theft and criminal mischief before being released on a summons. Police then took Delhagen back into custody and added charges of stalking and cyber-harassment after the victim shared her online history of harassment by him, Gramiccioni said.

Prosecutors said he sent her "disturbing images" including a Google Maps image of the victim’s residence and also sent a harassing message to the girl's mother.

Delhagen also is charged with two counts of fourth-degree cyber-harassment as part of an ongoing investigation into harassing text and social media messages to a separate set of victims in Neptune City.

In that case, Delhagen is accused of repeatedly sending threatening messages and sexually explicit materials to another young female victim and her mother. The messages included references to the murder of local resident Sarah Stern, Gramiccioni said.

Delhagen had a first appearance in Monmouth County Superior Court today and remains in Monmouth County jail.

A detention hearing is slated for July 1.

Authorities continue to seek names of other potential victims that may have been contacted by Delhagen on social media. Anyone with additional information about this case is asked to contact Neptune City police at 732-455-0117 or Neptune Township police at 732-988-8000 ext. 419.

